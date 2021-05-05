The math is simple, yet staggering. Multiply 40 x 50 and you get 2,000. That's 40 wins a year times 50 years equals 2,000 wins. A high school school coach could accomplish that unimaginable feat and yet still come up 89 wins short of passing Jefferson (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) coaching legend Larry Niemeyer.



Niemeyer heads a list of high school softball coaches with 1,000 or more wins and his total is one of the more amazing feats in high school sports. With 2,089 career wins over 56 seasons, Niemeyer averaged 37 wins a year. By comparison, only about 30 high schools in the nation won 37 or more games during the 2019 season (the last full high school softball season). ...

