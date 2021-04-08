A football score broke out at a Kentucky high school softball game Wednesday as visiting Conner (Hebron, Ky.) beat Newport Central Catholic (Newport) 42-26, smashing a state mark for runs scored.

Yes, the visiting Cougars won their first game of season after seven defeats by piling up 22 hits and receiving 17 walks during the 42-26 victory. The home team Thoroughbred broke loose for 26 runs on 10 hits — and lost by 16 runs.According to the Cincinnati Enquirer quoting the Kentucky High School Athletic Association record book, the two teams broke the 2013 record of 66 runs scored when Western beat Iroquois, 34-32. ...

