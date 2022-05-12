They'll be talking about Wednesday's 17-inning FHSAA Region 1-4A quarterfinal softball game between West Florida (Pensacola) and Bishop Kenny for years.

Many will note how the game was scoreless for 16 innings until Bishop Kenny struck for three in the top of the 17th and West Florida countered with four in the bottom half to win 4-3.

Many more will recite the 481 pitches thrown, according to the Pensacola News Journal, or the more than four hours it took to play.

But most will talk about the remarkable 37-strikeout performance by West Florida sophomore Sydney Scapin, and how she didn't even get the win. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com