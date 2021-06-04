Larry Niemeyer of Jefferson (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) finished his career with over 2,000 career wins, making him the easy choice for MaxPreps' list of the Greatest High School Softball Coaches of All-Time from Each State, but what about the other states?



MaxPreps has compiled a list of every state's greatest softball coach. The choices are not necessarily based on all-time wins or most state championships, but could be. Also, no coaches were chosen from South Dakota or Wyoming, since those states do not sanction high school softball.

Greatest high school softball coach from each state



Alabama

Jim Brown, Hoover

Brown was the only softball coach in the state with over 1,000 career wins, finishing with a record of 1,186 and 319 in 24 seasons. ...

