The high school softball season is over in some states, deep into playoffs in others, or if you're in New York, you could be in game three of your season.

That makes identifying candidates for MaxPreps National Softball Player of the Year a bit tricky. It also means others will emerge and this list is just kicking off the discussion. If you feel a player deserves to be considered, email steve.montoya@cbsi.com or follow on twitter @smontoyamp.

This initial list of 10 candidates includes a few recently-crowned state champions, a few who've completed their year, several in postseason play and one that still has nine more regular season games left to go. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com