Each year since 2008, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school softball. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2023 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence, in addition to local and state accolades.

Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which is scheduled to be released in June. Read on for a look at our picks from states that have completed play, teams that play in the fall as well as the announcement date for other states. Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com