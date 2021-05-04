Barbe (Lake Charles, La.) finished the season with eight straight wins, including a 3-1 Louisiana Class 5A state title over Airline on Saturday. A two run home run by Madison Chretien and strong pitching by Halie Pappion propelled the tournament third seed to its first state title since 1997. Barbe enters this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings at No. 19.

Top-ranked Leander (Texas) opened postseason play by scoring 34 runs over two games while Lauren Tetreault and SJ Geurin each pitched complete-game shutouts. The Lions are back in action on Saturday against Southwest in Area play. ...

