The 2021 high school softball season is at a point where some teams and states are approaching 30 games played, while others have yet to throw out a first pitch. So like early season adjustments, the MaxPreps Top 25 softball rankings are bound to see lots of movement.



Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas) makes its way into the Top 5 this week as the combination of Texas commit Sophia Simpson and Samantha Landry (Louisiana at Lafayette) have been near impossible to hit as of late. Since a 3-2 loss in late February, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 149-2.

University (Orange City, Fla.), Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) and Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) are a combined 37-0 and enter this week's rankings.