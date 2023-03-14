More and more areas around the country have started playing high school softball, which means a much better chance to evaluate talent on the field. With that, comes lots of movement in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 softball rankings.



The Dave Kops Tournament of Champions in Arizona has always been an early indicator of the top-ranked high school softball teams in the country. Southern California powerhouse No. 3 Norco (Calif.) went 5-0 and captured its fifth overall championship, beating out fellow section rival and No. 7 Los Alamitos (Calif.) 13-8 in the finals. Riley Potter was one of the heroes for the Cougars smashing a grand slam in the sixth, part of a late-game rally scoring eight unanswered runs after trailing 8-5 in the fourth.



Bryant (Ark.) snapped Benton's incredible 65-game winning streak on Saturday. ...

