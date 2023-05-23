Three more softball teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings wrapped up championships this past week, and a handful more will be playing for titles this weekend.



A much-anticipated pitching duel between UCLA commit Kaitlyn Terry of Greenway (Phoenix) and BYU commit Gianna Mares of Salpointe Catholic (Tucson) in the Arizona 4A state championship lived up to expectations. They combined to strike out 17 and allowed two hits each. However, it was Mares and the Lancers who pulled off a 2-0 victory, giving the school its fifth consecutive state championship.



Pacifica (Garden Grove, Calif.) wrapped up Southern Section play with an impressive four-game stretch, defeating some of the top programs in California. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com