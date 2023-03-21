Inclement weather and/or spring break kept many of the high school softball teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings off the field over the past seven days. At the same time, a few more states, including in Virginia, began play.



Hanover (Mechanicsville, Va.), the defending Class 4A state champions, return Virginia 2023 commit Julia Cuozzo after going 18-1 in the circle as a junior. North Carolina commit Lillian Parrish (Class of 2024) and Campbell commit Emma Slutzah also bring firepower to the Hawks lineup.



An early season Louisiana showdown happens Tuesday at No. 8 St. Amant (La.) puts its 20-1 record on the line against No. ...

