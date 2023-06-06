Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas) has all but locked up the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings after grabbing the UIL 5A title on Saturday.

The Lions beat previously unbeaten Canyon (New Braunfels, Texas) 8-0 in the title game, clinching a second-consecutive state championship and compiling an astonishing 85-1 record over the past two seasons. Texas State Player of the Year Ava Brown will go out as one of the top softball prep players of all time, finishing her career with an 81-0 record, 0.55 ERA and 844 strikeouts.Pearland (Texas) beat Denton Guyer 4-2 to capture the 6A crown, the school's third overall state championship and first since 2010. ...

