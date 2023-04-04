The Michelle Carew Classic, featuring some of California's best softball talent over the weekend, caused some shakeup in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 softball rankings, as the blue sky emerged just in time after rain wiped out the first two days.



Although Norco (Calif.) was the highest-rated team heading into the tournament, they fell 2-0 to Huntington Beach (Calif.) with Zoe Prystajko leading the Oilers to victory with a 17-strikeout performance.



Los Alamitos (Calif.), on the other hand, rolled to 4-0 overall, beating Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) 4-2 in the championship game. A Taryn Clements fourth-inning solo home run broke a 2-2 tie leading the Griffins to victory. ...

