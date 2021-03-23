With spring officially upon us, action in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings is heating up. A battle of nationally-ranked California teams helps kick off the season while No. 1 Chino Hills (Calif.) also takes the field this week.



No. 5 Norco (Calif.) and eighth-ranked Los Alamitos (Calif.) square off Tuesday in a game full of talent. Expect Stevie Hansen to be in the circle for the Cougars as the Oregon-signee has struck out 178 batters in 101 innings of work. The Griffins, meanwhile, have one of the top lineups in the country with Sophia Nugent (Oklahoma) and Emma Sellers (South Carolina) among the SoCal power's returning big bats.

Fairhope (Ala.) is the lone newcomer to this week's rankings. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com