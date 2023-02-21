A big week of softball is ahead, weather permitting, as several more states begin play. There was still enough action in a few key states to allow us to push out the first weekly MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.



The weekly rankings are a projection of who we believe has the best chance to be named MaxPreps National Champion at the end of the season.



Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas) has pushed its win streak to 48 games dating back to last season. The pitching staff has allowed five earned runs on the young season. Florida commit Ava Brown leads the way, as she is 4-0 and has yet to allow a run. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com