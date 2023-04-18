High school softball postseason play is here or near in several states, and playoffs make it easier to select national rankings, as it becomes win-or-go-home time, and the best-of-the-best continues.

In Ohio, the season is off and running, as ball clubs have just hit the double-digit mark in games played, and Watkins Memorial (Pataskala, Ohio) leads the Buckeye State with a 13-0 record. Austintown-Fitch (Youngstown, Ohio) with Sydnie Watts is one to watch, as the sophomore has an impressive 0.12 ERA and has struck out 127 batters. The team makes their debut at No. 24 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.

Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) also joins this week. ...

