In the state of Texas some ball clubs have already surpassed double-digit game totals. With more games comes more clarity for each week's edition of the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.



Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas) continues its dominance in the state but there is another undefeated team making some noise — Pearland (Texas). The Oilers have jumped out to a 14-0 record and put themselves in contention as the early favorites in the Class 6A division. They enter at No. 13 this week.



New to this year's rankings, but a familiar name, is Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). ...

