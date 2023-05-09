Winning a state championship is a significant factor in determining the final MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings. Another aspect considered is a deep postseason run, especially if a team loses to another nationally ranked opponent.

Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), which was ranked No. 5 in the country, was eliminated from the playoffs by Royse City (Royse City, Texas), led by slugger Jenna Joyce. Despite the Eagles' impressive 34-0 record heading into the game, they have dropped out of this week's MaxPreps Top 25 rankings due to their premature exit on their title journey.

There hasn't yet been a playoff game featuring two MaxPreps Top 25 teams this season, but a game to watch in Southern California is Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) and Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com