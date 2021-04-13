As the Texas high school softball regular season wraps up this week, a pair of Lone Star schools will begin the postseason as the top two teams in the nation.

Leander (Texas) has a flawless record and only five games this year have been within two runs. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas) continues to climb up the MaxPreps Top 25. In 23 games this year, the Eagles didn't allow a single run.In California, Rocklin (Calif.) has not only looked like one of the top squads in the Golden State, but also one of the best in the country. Boise State commit Brook Thompson has not allowed an earned run in nearly 40 innings of work against top-tier competition. ...

