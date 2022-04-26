Playoff softball is set to begin in the state of Texas with Bi-District play starting this week. It's a long tough road for all teams as the state championships will conclude in late May and into early June.



Five Lone Star State teams are in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 softball rankings, including two newcomers in Leander and Rockwall. Leander has won 15 straight heading into postseason play. Oklahoma commit Savannah Geurin has struck out 256 batters in 138 innings.



Rockwall has also won 15 straight after a 7-1 win over previously unbeaten Bullard. Ainsley Pemberton struck out 15 in that game. ...

