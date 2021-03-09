The Lone Star state brought three new additions to this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings. Leander (Texas) made the biggest leap, jumping all the way to the five spot in this week's poll. The Lions are 17-0 and have outscored opponents 122-9.



San Antonio Warren (Texas) lands at number 18. The 9-0 Warriors have shutouts in five of its first nine games.



It didn't take long for Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas) to make its way back in the rankings. After a 3-2 loss Feb. 26 to Dobie, the Eagles have scored 60 runs, allowed zero and won nine straight.

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com