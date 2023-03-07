Pace (Fla.) has entered the top 5 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball national rankings. This comes after winning the Panama City Tournament over the weekend. Jayden Heavener, who has committed to LSU, had 20 strikeouts in the championship game. In the six games played this season, the junior has six no-hitters and has struck out 96 batters in 25 innings.



In addition to Pace, two undefeated teams have also moved up the rankings. Wetumpka (Ala.) has a 21-0 record, thanks to the contributions of junior Mya Holt's bat and arm. Holt has blasted 11 home runs this season. ...

