Leander (Texas) lost for the first time this season, 1-0 in second game of a 5A playoffs series with Medina Valley. In the finale, the Lions scored five in the fourth inning to advance and remain No. 1 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.

Leander plays Carroll (Corpus Christi, Texas) starting Thursday. The Tigers are 30-5 and are led by Rhea Ann Avalos. The Texas Wesleyan University commit has hit 18 home runs.In Florida, the winner of the 7A bracket has a legit case to be the top-ranked team in the country. The Final Four consists of third-ranked Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.), 24-4 Palmetto (Miami) and a semifinal game that features teams with a combined 53-0 mark. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com