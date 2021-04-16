With 30 home runs in 31 games, Maci Bergeron of Notre Dame (Crowley, La.) is poised to break the national high school softball single season home run record. The Louisiana junior could potentially break the record of 37, set in 2019 by Olivia Baker of Long (Skipperville, Ala.). But if Bergeron does break the record, don't expect it to last very long.



Ever since the National Federation of High Schools moved the pitching rubber back from 40 to 43 feet in 2011, 20-home run seasons have exploded. Prior to 2011, only 10 high school softball players had eclipsed the 20-HR mark in a season. ...

