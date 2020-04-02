High school spring sports athletes react to new NCAA eligibility regulations
Additional year of eligibility for current college seniors means more competition at next level.
Video: Top 10 most memorable Plays of the Decade
See the best of the best from the 2010s.
Like many senior pitchers around the country, Kyle Harrison is looking for a place to throw this week.
The De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) left-hander, a UCLA commit who is projected a top three-round pick in June's MLB draft, attends online classes daily until 1:30 p.m., then gets his homework done before starting his regular workout regimen.
That includes running, lifting in the garage turned makeshift weight room and hitting at the family's batting cage.
After checking in with teammates via group chat, Harrison eventually makes his way to a local high school to throw a bullpen to his dad or whoever can catch him. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
