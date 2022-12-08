Nya St. Cyr of Belle Chasse (La.), Ava Sarafa of Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) and Brooklyn Jaeger of Fayetteville (Texas) are three of the highest ranking additions to the MaxPreps Volleyball National High School Record Book after the conclusion of the 2022 season.



St. Cyr made the record book on two lists, posting 275 blocks for the season and 929 for her career. Her block total ranks sixth all-time. She's joined on the career blocks list by Ella Lomigora of Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.), who is seventh all-time with 907 career blocks.



Sarafa became the 16th player all-time to surpass 5,000 career assists. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com