The No. 1-ranked senior high school basketball prospect in the country Tyran Stokes went on a tear Tuesday night, scoring 52 points (unofficially) while leading Rainier Beach (Seattle) to a 100-72 win over Metro League foe Seattle Prep (Seattle).



See highlights from Stokes' big night in the video via the NFHS Network.

After trailing 10-2 to begin the game and 41-37 at halftime, Stokes scored 20 of his team's 38 points in the third quarter to put Rainier Beach (4-0) in control. That included four-point plays on back-to-back possessions.

A recent transfer from Southern California, the 6-foot-7 point forward scored 31 points in his Rainier Beach debut earlier this month. ...

