Home EMOM workout to complete in 30 minutes
Certified trainer Katerina Kountouris leads an Every Minute on the Minute exercise session.
Video: Katerina Kountouris at-home workoutsWatch the personal trainer introduce her at-home workouts to the MaxPreps audience.
With the current events of the Covid-19 in the country continuing, Katerina Kountouris brings a new workout you can complete in only 30-minutes at home.
EMOM interval training stands for Every Minute on the Minute. This is a form of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout based on the time moving.
The home workout is 30 minutes long with EMOM timing. At the start of every minute you complete each exercise, once it is completed, that is your time to rest. The start of the next minute is the next exercise. ...
