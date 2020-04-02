Hopes for high school spring sports diminishing in many states
Indiana becomes latest state to cancel spring season while Nevada provides glimmer of hope.
Video: Plays of the Decade
Memorable high school sports moments of the last 10 years.
Indiana became the latest state Thursday afternoon to announce high school sports will be canceled this spring.
With coronavirus cases continuing to rise around the country, it seems inevitable that other states will follow suit and issue similar announcements in the coming days and weeks.
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Virginia have made cancellations official already.
Schools in several other states – including California – will be closed through the remainder of the academic year, meaning spring sports are likely to be shuttered there as well.
In many other states, activities are suspended through at least mid-April with Massachusetts, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Utah among those extending suspensions into May.
GEICO Nationals, a national postseason basketball tournament featuring eight boys and four girls teams, announced Wednesday that its 2020 event has been canceled.
One state provided at least a glimmer of hope Thursday as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association revealed a contingency plan based on schools re-opening May 1. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
How new NCAA rules affect spring recruits
Additional year of eligibility for current college seniors means more competition at next level.
-
ESPN2 to re-air LeBron, Bronny games
St. Vincent-St. Mary's 2002 win over Oak Hill Academy among games to be featured.
-
Extending the Season: Te-Hina Paopao
Finally healthy, the Oregon-bound point guard led La Jolla Country Day to a national championship.
-
AMRAP workout with Katerina Kountoris
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
-
7 home workouts with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
-
Greatest girls hoops teams of all time
Oregon City's 1996 powerhouse edges Christ the King for No. 1 spot.