Hopes for high school spring sports diminishing in many states

Indiana became the latest state Thursday afternoon to announce high school sports will be canceled this spring.

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise around the country, it seems inevitable that other states will follow suit and issue similar announcements in the coming days and weeks.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Virginia have made cancellations official already.

Schools in several other states – including California – will be closed through the remainder of the academic year, meaning spring sports are likely to be shuttered there as well.

In many other states, activities are suspended through at least mid-April with Massachusetts, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Utah among those extending suspensions into May.

GEICO Nationals, a national postseason basketball tournament featuring eight boys and four girls teams, announced Wednesday that its 2020 event has been canceled.

One state provided at least a glimmer of hope Thursday as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association revealed a contingency plan based on schools re-opening May 1. ...

