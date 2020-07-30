Iowa is capping its high school baseball and softball seasons this week by hosting state tournaments in Des Moines and Fort Dodge, respectively. Both sites are welcoming fans to the games.



On the baseball side, champions will be crowned in all four classes Saturday at Principal Park — home of the Iowa Cubs.



Due to virus concerns, ticket sales were capped around 1,800, according to a press release distributed by the IHSAA. Capacity at Principal Park is 11,500.



Softball championship games will be played Thursday and Friday at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Face coverings are encouraged and the IGHSAU website reads, "It is expected that fans will practice social distancing..." while at the facility.