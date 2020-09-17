It's known as "The Streak" at De La Salle (Concord, Calif.). The 151-game consecutive wins streak has been chronicled on the big screen and in a pair of books. While the streak is incredibly impressive, considering it lasted over 11 seasons, it's not even close to the longest winning streak in high school sports. In MaxPreps' list of the longest winning streaks of all-time, there are more than 50 win streaks of over 150 consecutive victories.



Leading the way is Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio), which won an incredible 777 gymnastics meets in a row between 2003 and 2014. Next is Miller Place (N.Y.), a badminton team that rarely gave up a point in going 32 years with out a loss while racking up 504 wins.



A streak that may eventually top them all, however, is Brophy College Prep boys swim team, which hasn't lost a dual meet in the pool since 1970 and has 480 victories in a row (there are three forfeit wins during the streak, however). ...

