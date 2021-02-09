







The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) and MaxPreps have announced a three-year partnership agreement that will enable the MPA to provide a customized sports information platform for its member schools.



MaxPreps and the MPA will offer a publishing platform across desktop, tablet and mobile that will streamline the process of managing sports statistics for its member schools as well as publishing schedules, rosters, standings, and scores in one location for all of Maine’s high school sports fans. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com