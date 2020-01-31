MaxPreps Cup fall update: Top boys, girls high school athletic programs

Video: 2019 Fall MaxPreps Cup - Carmel



A perennial contender, the Indiana school is the top boys program after the fall season.

The national boys sports leader has been a familiar figure atop the MaxPreps Cup standings in the past while the girls sports leader is a new face on the list.

Carmel (Ind.) has long been one of the top teams in the MaxPreps Cup standings, finishing among the top teams every year since MaxPreps first began doing the rankings in 2012. The Greyhounds surged to the top of the boys standings this fall thanks to a first-place finish in football and a state championship in boys tennis.Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.), meanwhile, has never been close to the top of the MaxPreps Cup standings. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com