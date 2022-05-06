Carmel has dominated swimming in Indiana for nearly four decades and it was that dominance that helped put the Greyhounds at the top of the MaxPreps Cup winter standings.



Carmel has 1,532 points to top the list, followed by Ponte Vedra (Fla.) and La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.). Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), the Fall sports leader, dropped to No. 6 overall.



The Greyhounds won the girls swimming state championship for the 36th year in a row while the boys swimming team won their eighth straight championships.

The MaxPreps Cup is a formula designed to determine the top overall high school athletic programs in the nation. ...

