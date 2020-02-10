MaxPreps preseason Top 25 high school baseball rankings
Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, Barbe, De La Salle head list of nation's best baseball teams.
Video: Preseason Top 25 baseball rankings
California's Notre Dame enters 2020 as the No. 1 team.
Texas has been home to the No. 1 high school baseball team in the nation the past two seasons, but that will change in 2020 — maybe.
Argyle (Texas) has been the team to beat over the past two years, finishing undefeated in 2018 and losing just game in 2019 to finish atop the rankings. Graduation, however, hit Argyle hard and the Eagles do not begin the season ranked by MaxPreps.
California holds the top spot as Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) opens the season at No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
