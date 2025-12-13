Raines (Jacksonville, Fla.) got its revenge in the Class 3A state championship game with a 23-22 upset win over No. 20 Northwestern (Miami). The Bulls handed the Vikings a 41-0 defeat in last year's 3A state championship.

Johdeem Jones made a huge play intercepting Neimann Lawrence in the third quarter and returning it to the two-yard line before it got punched out and Makhel Smith-York jumped on it in the endzone to give Raines a 7-6 lead.

The Bulls responded by scoring 10 unanswered points, capped off with a Calvin Russell Jr. one-yard touchdown run to give Northwestern a 16-7 lead with 10:24 left.

Raines answered back and after a 36-yard field goal from Dan Duong, Geterius Brown intercepted a Lawrence pass to set up the Vikings with great field position. Timothy Cole scored from 10 yards out to give Raines a 17-16 lead with 2:32 remaining.

Northwestern answered right back, and Lawrence connected with Nicholas Lennear for a 62-yard touchdown to take a 22-17 lead with 1:51 left.

On the Vikings ensuing drive, they converted a fourth-and-10 at the Northwestern 28 and on the next play, Cole threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Tadarius Washington to take a 23-22 lead with 10 seconds left.

No. 2 St. ...

