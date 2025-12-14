DeSoto's (Texas) three-star junior running back SaRod Baker continued his stellar postseason run rushing 37 times for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-44 upset win over No. 3 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) in the UIL 6A Division 2 semifinals. He also had a 56-yard receiving score.

With the Eagles holding on to a 51-44 lead in the final seconds, they came up with a huge goal line stand as Angelo Renda tried to run it in but was tackled inside the one-yard line with four seconds remaining. Baker capped off his tremendous afternoon with a 99-yard touchdown run to seal the 57-44 victory.

The biggest play came early in the fourth quarter when Jordan Stevens returned an interception 86 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 37-35. ...

