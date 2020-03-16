MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings: Coronavirus pandemic halts most spring sports
Hamilton takes over top spot amid games being canceled and postponed due to COVID-19.
Video: Top 25 baseball rankings
Former No. 1 De La Salle falls prior to stoppage.
There are only small changes to the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings this week, but they were nothing compared to the types of changes facing high school baseball teams all across the country because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
School districts across the country, from California to Florida, have taken the precaution of closing down or restricting school activities until the end of the month or through the first week of April. The closures and suspension of activities also mean that no baseball will be played for at least two weeks for the majority of teams in the Top 25. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Postseason changes due to coronavirus
Though GEICO Nationals, Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit and McDonald's All-American...
-
Four states crown champions on Saturday
Top 100 standout Reece Beekman leads nation's No. 12 team Scotlandville to fourth straight...
-
Jason Taylor named defensive coordinator
Six-time Pro Bowl defensive end named defensive coordinator after three seasons with the South...
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
Due to coronavirus concerns, many state tournament have been postponed or cancelled.
-
National boys basketball 3-point leaders
Take a look at 50 of the top 3-point shooters in the country.
-
National boys basketball assist leaders
See who delivers the most passes that lead to points.