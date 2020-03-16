MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings: Coronavirus pandemic halts most spring sports

Video: Top 25 baseball rankings



Former No. 1 De La Salle falls prior to stoppage.

There are only small changes to the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings this week, but they were nothing compared to the types of changes facing high school baseball teams all across the country because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

School districts across the country, from California to Florida, have taken the precaution of closing down or restricting school activities until the end of the month or through the first week of April. The closures and suspension of activities also mean that no baseball will be played for at least two weeks for the majority of teams in the Top 25. ...

