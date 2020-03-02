MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings: Trinty League schools rising

Video: Top 25 high school baseball rankings



Nine new teams enter this week as upsets prevail.

Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) figured to have one of the deepest pitching staffs in the nation this year and so far that's proving to be the case.

The Lancers moved from No. 7 to No. 5 in the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings this week after blanking Marcus (Texas) twice and edging Top 25 team Valley Christian (San Jose) over the weekend. Christian Rodriguez threw a no-hitter against Marcus in one game while Max Rajcic struck out 12 in another.No. 1 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) did not play, but is back in action this week with three games against Crespi (Encino)Another Trinity League team, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano), also made a move this week as the Lions entered the rankings at No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com