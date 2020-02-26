MaxPreps Top 25 national high school softball rankings: Big week in Southern California
Norco Varsity Showcase puts deep talent in Golden State on display.
Video: Aynslie Furbush highlights
See the Winter Springs pitcher and Ole Miss commit in action.
Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) begins at the top of the first weekly regular season MaxPreps Top 25 national high school softball rankings. The preseason No. 1 team has jumped out to 3-0 start as the Mustangs have scored 29 runs, knocked 15 extra base hits — including seven home runs — and have allowed one run.
In Southern California, No. 2 Norco (Calif.) hosts the Varsity Showcase at Big League Dreams in Chino Hills from Wednesday-Saturday. Many of the top teams in all of California will be there. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Baseball coaches with over 1,000 wins
Oklahoma coaches Murl Bowen, Eddie Collins, Billy Jack Bowen, Daryl Scales each have more than...
-
National boys basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the game's best passers this winter.
-
National Top 50 boys rebounders
Get a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
How to Watch: Sierra Canyon vs. Mater Dei
Trailblazers look continue recent dominance, while Monarchs hope to build on historic success...
-
Nation's top 50 boys basketball scorers
Get a look at the game's elite scorers this winter.
-
Viewership of high school sports climbing
NFHSNetwork.com streamed more than 100,000 events last year.