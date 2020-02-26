MaxPreps Top 25 national high school softball rankings: Big week in Southern California

Video: Aynslie Furbush highlights

See the Winter Springs pitcher and Ole Miss commit in action.

Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) begins at the top of the first weekly regular season MaxPreps Top 25 national high school softball rankings. The preseason No. 1 team has jumped out to 3-0 start as the Mustangs have scored 29 runs, knocked 15 extra base hits — including seven home runs — and have allowed one run.

In Southern California, No. 2 Norco (Calif.) hosts the Varsity Showcase at Big League Dreams in Chino Hills from Wednesday-Saturday. Many of the top teams in all of California will be there. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com