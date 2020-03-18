MaxPreps Top 25 national high school softball rankings: Final rankings ... for now
With season on hold due to coronavirus pandemic, here's how the season stands.
Video: Oklahoma commit Nicole May
See the Foothill star in action for the nation's No. 2 team.
Let’s hope for the seniors and all the players out there across the country that this is just a pause in play.
While we wait out and hold onto the positive thinking that the COVID-19 virus will be controlled soon, here is where we left off with the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school softball rankings.
In many states teams have yet to even hit the dirt, so all we can go off is who those teams had returning.
In Texas, No. 8 Barbers Hill (Mt. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Boys basketball state champions
Get a look at our honor roll of title teams from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
-
Top 25 baseball rankings
Hamilton takes over top spot amid games being canceled and postponed due to COVID-19.
-
Postseason changes due to coronavirus
Though GEICO Nationals, Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit and McDonald's All-American...
-
Four states crown champions on Saturday
Top 100 standout Reece Beekman leads nation's No. 12 team Scotlandville to fourth straight...
-
Jason Taylor named defensive coordinator
Six-time Pro Bowl defensive end named defensive coordinator after three seasons with the South...
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
Due to coronavirus concerns, many state tournament have been postponed or cancelled.