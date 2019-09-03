MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings
Redondo Union jumps to top of rankings as 1 vs. 2 showdown with Mater Dei looms this week.
While Texas has a jump on the rest of the nation, most of the schools have begun play — or will being this week. Some squads in the Lone Star State already have 20-plus matches under their belt.
Flower Mound (Texas), the preseason No. 1, has posted a 21-3 mark thus far and had a few tough losses before going 8-0 to run the table and win the 64-team Volleypalooza.
In California, a Clash of the Titans is brewing on Sept. 5 at new No. 1 Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) hosts No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).
Redondo Union moves to No. ...
