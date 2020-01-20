MaxPreps/DLS MLK Classic roundup: 2020 results
Results from the seven-game showcase at St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif.
Video: 2018 MLK Jr. Classic highlights
Watch action from five games at event hosted at St. Mary's College.
MORAGA, Calif. — Seven great boys high school basketball games will be showcased Jan. 20 in the 23rd annual MaxPreps/De La Salle Martin Luther King Classic at St. Mary's College.
All seven games can be watched for subscribers on SportsLive and DeLaSalleTV.com, and are available free in the CBS Sports app on CBSSports.com.
Check back throughout the day with results, photos, video and more.
Here are the seven games:
Moreau Catholic (Hayward) vs. Weston Ranch (Stockton)
Time: 10 a.m.
Head coaches: Frank Knight (Moreau Catholic), Chris Teevan (Weston Ranch)
2018-19 records: Moreau Catholic 28-6, Weston Ranch 31-2
2019-20 records: Moreau Catholic 10-6, Weston Ranch 9-10
Capital Christian (Sacramento) vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
