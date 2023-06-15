The baseball College World Series begins Friday in Omaha, Neb., and eight squads — Florida, LSU, Oral Roberts, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest — are battling for the title.



The state of Florida is the hotbed of this College World Series with 48 players hailing from the Sunshine State, including 30 playing for the Gators. Every school has at least eight players from its respective home state while six of the programs have at least 15.



Seven of the eight teams have at least one California and Florida player.



Twenty-three high schools have two or more players competing in this year's tournament. ...

