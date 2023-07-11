Seattle's T-Mobile Park hosts the Major League Baseball All-Star Game tonight and we took a look at which state has the most players named to the 93rd Midsummer Classic.



Florida leads the way with eight competitors, including Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, who leads MLB in wins and is second in ERA. Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays, the American League hits leader, also hails from the Sunshine State.

California is second with seven players, including MLB doubles leader Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and ace Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros. Florida — 8

Pete Alonso, Plant (Tampa)Bo Bichette, Lakewood (St. ...

