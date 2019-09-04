Moving forward after a great game
You had an awesome game! Don't let the moment pass without excitement.
Last time out, I wrote about how to evaluate a poor game to improve future performance. This time, I'll offer tips regarding how to take a good game and translate it into enhanced performance.
It's easier to feel good about yourself after playing well but that won't necessarily translate to continued good performance. Here are some do's and don'ts to assist you after a good performance.
DON'T: Obsess over your mistakes
After a great game, many self-critical athletes will still ruminate over the few issues they had during the game. You may have a negative self-perception already and search for the instances in the game that support your image of yourselves. ...
