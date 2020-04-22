NFL Draft Rewind: Chase Young high school highlights

Video: Chase Young Ultimate Highlights

See projected No. 2 pick during his days at DeMatha.



DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) isn't just a basketball school anymore.

While the hoops Stags have continued to win big and put out NBA players like Victor Oladipo and Markelle Fultz in recent years, the football program is on the verge of producing its fourth NFL Draft pick in the the last seven years in Chase Young.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end was a Top 10 prospect according to 247Sports coming out of DeMatha in the Class of 2017 before moving on to Ohio State.As a Buckeye, Young piled up 41.5 tackles for loss and 30 sacks – including 17 in 2019 – in three seasons. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com