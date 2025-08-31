Austin, Texas — No. 12 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) and No. 11 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) renewed their San Diego Section rivalry in Texas on Saturday in the finals of the Volleypalooza tournament. Torrey Pines grabbed the victory in the MaxPreps Top 25 showdown and first round of what's sure to be a season-long battle for section, and perhaps SoCal supremacy, with a 20-25, 26-24, 25-21 win.

The victory snapped a nine-match losing skid for the Falcons against the Dons dating back to 2019. Cathedral Catholic, the reigning CIF Open Division champion, has beaten Torrey Pines in the San Diego Section Open final for the past four seasons.

Penn State-bound Finley Krystkowiak was named tournament MVP and had eight kills in the title match after dominating in pool and bracket play. ...

