In what's quickly becoming a cool new trend in high school volleyball, Walton (Marietta, Ga.) and Pope (Marietta, Ga.) squared off over the weekend outdoors in the Greyhounds' football stadium.



The University of Nebraska mainstreamed the concept last year when 92,003 fans showed out for a match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It was the largest crowd to watch a women's sporting event.



And high schools have picked up the mantle with a handful of matches last year and even more planned for this season.



Pope and Walton kicked off the outdoor volleyball season with the "Backyard Brawl" on Saturday in front of roughly 1,500 at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex. ...

