Preview: Durango Fall Classic to feature high school volleyball's elite
Nation's top tournament should see wide-open action with many of country's top teams, players.
Video: MaxPreps Top 25 volleyball rankings
Durango Classic action could shake up things for next week's rankings.
If the last few weeks of action has shown anything, this year's Durango Fall Classic volleyball tournament should be wild.
Unlike last season when Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) came in as a prohibitive favorite, there are a handful of the 64 teams who could get hot, go on a run and walk away with the title of perhaps the deepest prep volleyball tournament in the land. But don't count the Rockets out as Ron Kordes' squad has taken the title five times since 2011, including crowns in 2017 and 2018.
Yet, it's already been a topsy-turvy few weeks as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), Assumption and Torrey Pines (San Diego) have taken turns beating each other. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
State football marks that may fall in 2019
Indiana's Charlie Spegal could become points, scoring leader after breaking Hoosier State rushing...
-
California Top 10 Games of the Week
Narbonne hosts Serra in top all-California contest; St. John Bosco faces Mililani in Hawaii.
-
Small Schools football rankings
Peach County, Chaminade-Hollywood each drop four places after one-point losses to bigger schools.
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
St. John's looks to avoid its third straight loss in battle with No. 3 IMG Academy.
-
Top 25 football scoreboard
No. 1 Mater Dei handles No. 2 St. Frances Academy in game of the week.
-
No. 19 De La Salle rolls No. 22 Folsom
Quarterback Dorian Hale rushes for four touchdowns, including 69-yarder on fourth play of the...