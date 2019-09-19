Preview: Durango Fall Classic to feature high school volleyball's elite

Video: MaxPreps Top 25 volleyball rankings

Durango Classic action could shake up things for next week's rankings.

If the last few weeks of action has shown anything, this year's Durango Fall Classic volleyball tournament should be wild.

Unlike last season when Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) came in as a prohibitive favorite, there are a handful of the 64 teams who could get hot, go on a run and walk away with the title of perhaps the deepest prep volleyball tournament in the land. But don't count the Rockets out as Ron Kordes' squad has taken the title five times since 2011, including crowns in 2017 and 2018.

Yet, it's already been a topsy-turvy few weeks as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), Assumption and Torrey Pines (San Diego) have taken turns beating each other. ...

